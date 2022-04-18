Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXGBY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

