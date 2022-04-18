Hifi Finance (MFT) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $84.09 million and approximately $23.11 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

