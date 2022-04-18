HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.21. 1,376,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,287,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$905.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.59.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

