Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

