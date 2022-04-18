Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $444.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.31 million and the lowest is $373.08 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

