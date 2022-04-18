Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.74.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,296. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.27.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

