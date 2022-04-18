Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.10. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 58,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,540,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 380,885 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,537. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

