Hyper Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $13,012.18 and $4.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.25 or 0.07410661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.58 or 0.99694931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048728 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

