iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 6.3%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$88.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

