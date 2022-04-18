IG Gold Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.