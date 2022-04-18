ImageCoin Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $59,657.26 and approximately $1,601.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,420,040 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

