Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 401654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

