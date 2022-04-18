Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.21.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.57. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$65.50.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

