IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $199.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.