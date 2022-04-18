IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

