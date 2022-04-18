IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

