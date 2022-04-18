IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

