IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNRL stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.