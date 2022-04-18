IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of NSP opened at $100.65 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.