IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.29 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.