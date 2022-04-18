INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires $49,536.00 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 695,363 shares in the company, valued at $50,066,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.
  • On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.
  • On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $746.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

