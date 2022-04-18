Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 70,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 90,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

