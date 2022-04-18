Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.00

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.
Infinya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinya (HAIPF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.