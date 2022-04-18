InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.84

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 7358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

