Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.01

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 2258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

