Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 89,747 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $558,055.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80.

Shares of NET opened at $113.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.55.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

