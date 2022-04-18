Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $102,806.92 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 5 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $31,160.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

