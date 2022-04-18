Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122,829.62 and approximately $317,957.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

