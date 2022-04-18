INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 33.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 15.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.