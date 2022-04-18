Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.12. Approximately 488,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,875,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.27.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

