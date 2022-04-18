International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.60. 25,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

