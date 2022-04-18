International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 273,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
THM opened at $1.01 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $196.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.61.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
