Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.68 and last traded at $116.22. 2,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 430,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

