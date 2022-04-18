Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.50

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 19385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,989,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,885,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,225.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,477,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,116,000 after acquiring an additional 405,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

