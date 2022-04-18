Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PEZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

