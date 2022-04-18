Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.55. 4,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

