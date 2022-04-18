Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.