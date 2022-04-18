ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 5,489,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,849. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
