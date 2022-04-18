iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,876,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 735,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22.

