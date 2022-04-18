iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $50.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
