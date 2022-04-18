iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 179,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 416,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.94 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

