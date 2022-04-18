iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.07

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.07 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 79947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

