iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $98.87 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

