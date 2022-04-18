iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

