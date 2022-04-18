J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,284. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,173,000 after buying an additional 50,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

