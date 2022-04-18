J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,284. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,173,000 after buying an additional 50,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Earnings History for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

