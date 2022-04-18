Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:JGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.