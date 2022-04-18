Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.