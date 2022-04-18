James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Christopher Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVasive alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Barclays PLC raised its position in NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.