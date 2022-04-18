Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Down 4%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 183,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 545,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

