Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBI remained flat at $$9.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

