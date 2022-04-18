John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTO traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $39.74. 35,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,226. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

